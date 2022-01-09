Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,042 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLCA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

