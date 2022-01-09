Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,505,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 11.2% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

