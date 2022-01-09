Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

