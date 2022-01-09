Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROCR stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

