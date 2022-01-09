Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $496,000 Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.50% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,507,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,283,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

