Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.