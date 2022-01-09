Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $50.44 million and $5.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 313.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001849 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,309,600 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

