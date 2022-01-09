Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beauty Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

