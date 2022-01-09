Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990.18 ($53.77).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.21) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.06) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.82) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.60) to GBX 4,360 ($58.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.60) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,674.07). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($46.56) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($146,840.99).

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,231 ($43.54). 139,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,926. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,700 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.61). The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,231.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,306.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

