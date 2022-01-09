Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

