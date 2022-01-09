Belt Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,359.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $341,359.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

