Belt Finance Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $656,638.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

