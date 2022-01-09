Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.