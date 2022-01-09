Benjamin Hickey Sells 1,964 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRTX opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

