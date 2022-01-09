Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.14).

LHA stock opened at €7.07 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

