Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 470 ($6.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.98. The company has a market cap of £446.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.64).
About Kenmare Resources
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.