Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 470 ($6.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.98. The company has a market cap of £446.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.64).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

