Berenberg Bank Raises Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 31

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 31 ($0.42) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BSE opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.22) on Thursday. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.79. The stock has a market cap of £192.02 million and a PE ratio of 23.29.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

