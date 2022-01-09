Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.70.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.91 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

