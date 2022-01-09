Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 180

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £333.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.10).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.