Berenberg Bank Upgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to “Buy”

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

