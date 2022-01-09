Berry Data (BRY) Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $168,626.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.99 or 0.07448489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,053.61 or 0.99948039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

