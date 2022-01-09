Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

