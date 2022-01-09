BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,102 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,070,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,217,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.