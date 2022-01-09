BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after buying an additional 1,285,515 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

