BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.38 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

