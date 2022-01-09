BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.