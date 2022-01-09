BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 16,476 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of -698.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

