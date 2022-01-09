Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.