Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

NYSE BHVN opened at $128.87 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

