Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

