Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

MCD opened at $267.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.90. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

