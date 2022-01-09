Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FQAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 208,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $54.32 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.