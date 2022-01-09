Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,402 shares of company stock worth $42,024,650 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

