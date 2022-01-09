Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $103.09.

