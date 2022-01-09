Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

