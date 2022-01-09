Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Head-To-Head Comparison

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PHX Minerals pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.11, suggesting a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.48 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.67 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.44 -$43.16 million $0.26 19.67

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birchcliff Energy. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

