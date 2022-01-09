BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

