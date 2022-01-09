Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

