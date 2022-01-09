Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $79,852.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

