Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.03 million and $39,859.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

