BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.