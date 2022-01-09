BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

