BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 7,739 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $127.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.