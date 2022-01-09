Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005705 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

