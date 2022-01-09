Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $88,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,434.58 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,308.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

