Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 0.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.