Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of BOMN stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.35.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.