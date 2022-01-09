Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Boston Partners reduced its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of iMedia Brands worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $6,820,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $3,220,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iMedia Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

