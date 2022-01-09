Boston Partners Has $438,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners increased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Ooma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

OOMA opened at $19.27 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.