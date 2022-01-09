Boston Partners Has $638,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420 in the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

