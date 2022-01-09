Boston Partners Has $807,000 Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.47 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

